

News at a Glance



Amazing: Dumped By Fiance For Being Too Fat, Wins Miss Great Britain 3 Years Later Anaedo Online - A woman who was dumped by her fiance three years ago for eating too much and being too fat has now gotten her ‘ultimate revenge’ as she lost eight stone of fat and defeated other contestants to win the Miss Great Britain pageant 2020.



News Credibility Score: 21%



