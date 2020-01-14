

News at a Glance



Ambulance conveying corpse of Catholic Priest's mother gutted by fire (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - An ambulance conveying the corpse of one Mrs. Onyemata said to be mother of Rev. Fr. Alex Onyemata, a Catholic priest serving under Okigwe Catholic Diocese, was gutted by fire over the weekend.



News Credibility Score: 95%



