

News at a Glance



America has Trump; we have Buhari Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online America has Trump; we have Buhari WHATEVER made Olubadan to have Adedibu We also have Omisore…(Oun t’ó m’Ólúbàdàn t’ó fi l’Ádédibú Àwa náa l’Ómísore)” This song was popular at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rallies in Osun State some ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



