Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
American rapper Cardi B faults Donald Trump for killing Iranian general, considers becoming a Nigerian
Today
- American rapper and songwriter, Cardi B, has expressed dissatisfaction with the killing of a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, by the United States government.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
By Rasheed Sobowale American rapper, Cardi B who visited Nigeria last year (2019), December has attacked the actions of the United States President, Donald Trump and said; “I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship”.
Daily Times:
American rapper, songwriter and television personality Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally as Cardi B, has said that she is filing for Nigerian citizenship.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
American rapper, Cardi B has said she will be filling for her Nigerian citizenship after the death of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Unit. Recall that the Commander was reportedly killed in ...
Gist Reel:
American rapper Cardi B appears to have completely fallen in love with Nigeria and this is evident in the way she talks about the country.
Nigeria Tunes:
American rap queen, Cardi B has threatened to file for Nigerian citizenship following the recent attack and killing of Iranian Army general by the US drone. The incident has become the latest gist in the world presently.
Wotazo:
American hip-hop star and mother of one, Cardi B, has revealed she might be kicking off the process to file for a Nigerian Citizenship as…
NGG:
American rapper, Cardi B may end up becoming a Nigerian citizen if the situation of
Sidomex Entertainment:
American rapper Cardi B has reacted to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Unit. She took to Twitter, where people have spent days sharing memes on the feared upcoming World War 3 ...
Tolu Gabriel:
Sizzling American Rapper, Cardi B has affirmed that she will be filing for Nigerian citizenship! Joke or not, the versatile rapper expressed displeasure after American Army slay senior Generals of Iranian Army in an airstrike.
