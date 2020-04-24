Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Amid Covid-19 lockdown, gunmen invade Kaduna communities; kill 7, kidnap 1
Blueprint  - Unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have attacked three communities in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state, killing sevenpeople, while one person was abducted. Five people who sustained injuries were said to have been [...]

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 U.S. FDA approves first at-home COVID-19 sample collection - NNN, 4 hours ago
2 Man Sets Himself On Fire After Stabbing His Mother During An Argument In Imo [Photos/Video] - Kanyi Daily, 4 hours ago
3 Federal Government Explains Why Lockdown Can’t Be Relaxed As Coronavirus Cases Hit 1,095 - Kanyi Daily, 5 hours ago
4 Twitter reacts to rumors that North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un is dead - Oyo Gist, 5 hours ago
5 Abuja, Lagos hotels close doors to Nigerians returning from abroad - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
6 I paid over N50m to regain freedom, kidnapped brother of Bauchi gov reveals - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
7 Who takes over from Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff? - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
8 Kanye West officially a billionaire according to Forbes, see the breakdown - Oyo Gist, 6 hours ago
9 COVID-19: 114 New Cases Confirmed In Nigeria; Total Now 1095 - Inside Business Online, 7 hours ago
10 COVID-19 lockdown: 22 traders transported in container, arrested in Rivers state - Nigeria Newspaper, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info