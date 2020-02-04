Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Amotekun: Buhari welcomes Akeredolu in Aso Rock (Photos)
The Herald  - Sequel to the continued controversy generated over the creation of Yoruba initiated security outfit, Operation Amotekun, President Buhari has received Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Coronavirus Cure Has Been Found, As Patient Shows Tremendous Improvement - Brainnews Radio, 2 hours ago
2 Insurgency: 90% of Boko-Haram’s victims are Muslims — BUHARI - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
3 Siblings allegedly ‘sell’ mentally challenged sister’s baby for N350k - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 3 hours ago
4 First Bank Mpape robbery: Police set to arraign staff, robbers - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Sudan heralds winds of change in normalizing ties with Israel - National Accord, 3 hours ago
6 Terry G: I’m the Jesus of Nigerian music- - Koko Level's Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Presidency Welcomes CAN-Inspired Protests - Prompt News, 3 hours ago
8 Lesotho First Lady charged with murder - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Davido blast UK’s Daily Mail for depicting him as an American singer in their report - Koko Level's Blog, 4 hours ago
10 We discuss about Amotekun – Gov. Akeredolu - Authentic Nigeria, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info