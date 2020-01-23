

News at a Glance



Amotekun: Falana’s U-turn vindicates FG — Malami News Verge - The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said the U-turn made by legal icon, Mr Femi Falana, justified Federal Government’s stance that the establishment of the operation of “Amotekun” was illegal.



News Credibility Score: 41%



