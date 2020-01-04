Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Amotekun: Gani Adams reacts as new security outfit takes off in South-West
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - The Southwest Stakeholders Security Group (SSSG) led by the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Saturday, applauded the move by the region’s governors to start a joint security taskforce. Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, on Wednesday, ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Yoruba to present a common front ahead 2023 - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 Over 28 killed in airstrike on Libya’s military academy - PM News, 2 hours ago
3 Actress Nnaji Charity hints on being subjected to domestic violence - 1st for Credible News, 4 hours ago
4 New electricity tariffs for Nigerian consumers from April (Full tariff Lists) - PM News, 5 hours ago
5 Trump threatens to hit 52 Iranian sites, says Soleimani’s killing warning - PM News, 5 hours ago
6 Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Releasing ‘Bandana Beats’ Instrumental Album – Magnetic Magazine - Fuze, 5 hours ago
7 Yahaya Bello govt reveals those sponsoring attacks in Kogi State - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 5 hours ago
8 NERC Approves Hike in Electricity Tariff from Jan. 1 - This Day, 6 hours ago
9 Amotekun: Gani Adams reacts as new security outfit takes off in South-West - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Wike vs Dickson: As internal crisis hit PDP’s stronghold - My Celebrity & I, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info