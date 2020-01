News at a Glance



Amotekun: Lawyers write S/West Houses of Assembly Vanguard News - Seek to expedite passage of enabling law By Adesina Wahab A group of lawyers in the Chambers of T.B. Ayodele and Co. has written the Speakers of the Houses of Assembly in the South-West states of Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti asking them to ...



News Credibility Score: 95%