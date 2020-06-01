

News at a Glance



Amotekun: Muslim Reject Oduduwa Republic- MURIC iWitness - PRESS RELEASE: AMOTEKUN: MUSLIMS REJECT ODUDUWA REPUBLIC – MURIC An Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has insisted that there is a connection between the amotekun initiative and recent agitation for the establishment ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



