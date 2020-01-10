

News at a Glance



Amotekun: OPC Lampoons NYCN, says comments inciting Vanguard News - Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, (OPC) in Lagos State, Alhaji Mutairu Adesina, has lampooned the National President of the Northern Youths Council of Nigeria(NYCN), over his comments on the new security initiative inaugurated by the six ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



