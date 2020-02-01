Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Amotekun: Our gods will mysteriously kill anyone opposing Southwest security outfit – Gani Adams to Miyetti Allah, others
Champion Newspapers  - The Are Ona kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has warned against opposing the Southwest security outfit, Amotekun. Adams warned that anyone who opposes Amotekun would die “mysteriously” by the gods of the land.

2 hours ago
1 Maryam Sanda: Rights Advocate Tackles Judge Over Ruling, Expresses Hope Of Judgment Reversal At Appeal Court - The Nigerian, 2 hours ago
2 PDP accuses APC of attempting to influence S’Court not to review Imo gov’ship judgment - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 Kingsley Obiora Confirmed As Deputy Governor Of Nigeria’s Central Bank - The Trent, 2 hours ago
4 BUHARI TO ASUU: No going back on IPPIS - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Vishva Hindu Mahasabha leader shot dead - PM News, 2 hours ago
6 Container-laden vehicle falls in Lagos, claims 1 life – LASEMA - Prompt News, 2 hours ago
7 Senate: With 85% VAT Revenue, States Have No Excuse Not to Pay Minimum Wage - This Day, 3 hours ago
8 Apostle Suleman to Femi Adesina: Jonathan’s Government more tolerant of criticism - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
9 Abducted Wife Of Kaduna-Based Medical Doctor Found Dead - CKN Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 Edo APC defies Obaseki’s ban on political rally, as Omoghe, others dump PDP - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
