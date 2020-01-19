Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Amotekun: They are exacerbating tension, our goal is to secure our people —Fayemi
News photo Vanguard News  - Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, who is also the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, diagnoses 20 years of democracy in Nigeria at the 17th Edition of Daily Trust Dialogue. Excerpts:

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Imo: Governor Uzodinma Denies Ordering Probe Of Ihedioha, Okorocha, Ohakim - Concise News, 51 mins ago
2 Nigerian Final Year Medical Student Schooling In Ukraine Commits Suicide after School Banished Her - Linda Vees Blog, 1 hour ago
3 RRS Officers arrest Pickpocket thief I’m Berger, Lagos - Julia Blaise Blog, 1 hour ago
4 Facebook mistakenly calls Chinese leader ‘Mr Shithole’ - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 1 hour ago
5 Bishop calls out Funke Akindele and siblings for boycotting their father’s burial - Gist Reel, 1 hour ago
6 Actress, Judy Austin not impressed with celebrity marriage published on social media - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
7 African Development Bank to invest $250m on water, sanitation in FCT - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 After 11 Miscarriages, God Answered My Prayers — Movie Maker, Linda Adedeji - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
9 2023: INEC reveals plans to meet N/Assembly over electronic transmission of results - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
10 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival Holds this Year - NTA, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info