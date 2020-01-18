

News at a Glance



Amotekun legal, deeply rooted in 1999 Constitution, Afe Babalola tells FG The News Guru - A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Aare Afe Babalola, on Sunday said that any attempt by the Federal Government or its appendages to terminate the South Western Nigeria security outfits code-named ‘Operation Amotekun’ will fail.



News Credibility Score: 41%



