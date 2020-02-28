

News at a Glance



Amotekun will be regional — whether anybody likes it or not- Femi Falana Nigerian Eye - Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, says the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed “Amotekun” will operate as a regional outfit “irrespective of whose ox is gored”.Falana said this on Thursday while delivering a lecture at a programme to mark ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



