

News at a Glance



Analysts fear ‘arbitrage forex regime’ as FG lingers over pricing template for ‘no subsidy regime’ Energy Mix Report - Analysts in Nigeria ‘s oil and gas sector have expressed fears that without proper template from the Petroleum products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA in the ‘no more subsidy regime’, Nigeria may be heading to an arbitrage forex regime which could ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



