

News at a Glance



Anambra 2021: APGA may lose governorship election – Obiano’s ex-aide Affairs TV - All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) may lose the 2021 governorship election in Anambra if it fails to pacify aggrieved members and various factions, former Senior Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Youth Affairs, Nze Tony-Uche Ezekwelu, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



