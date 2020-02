News at a Glance



Anambra 2021 Guber: Army officers, 6000 new members take over Labour Party 247 U Reports - …strategize against APGA, APC, PDP …Nat Chairman storms Awka next month for Congresses From Chuks Collins, Awka No fewer than six thousand (6,000)new members comprising decampees from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA), the People’s ...



News Credibility Score: 41%