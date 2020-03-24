

Anambra: 3 students from one family drowned in River Niger Blueprint - Three students and children of one parent simply identified as Mr Chukwuemeka of Urum-Etiti in Anam, Anambra-west local government area of Anambra state have reportedly drowned at River Niger during a Canoe capsize. Blueprint learnt that [...]



