

News at a Glance



Anambra Govt Applauds Buhari Over Offodile’s Appointment As NIMASA Director Abuja Press - Anambra State Government says President Muhammadu's appointment of Chudi Offodile as an Executive Director of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), is in fulfillment of his promise during the 2019 electioneering campaign to ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



