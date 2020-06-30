Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anambra Makes Case To Join NDDC, Seeks 13% Oil Revenue
News photo The News Chronicle  - Eight years after being declared as an oil-producing state, oil-bearing communities in Anambra are yearning to join the recognised oil states in Nigeria. By the membership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), there are nine oil-producing ...

