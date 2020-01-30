

News at a Glance



Anambra PDP Insists Ifeanyi Ubah’s Certificate Not Authentic The Nigeria Lawyer - The last may not have been heard in the tussle for the Anambra South senatorial seat between incumbent Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and his challenger, Dr. Obinna Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is as a top ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



