

News at a Glance



Anambra Traders Lose Goods Worth Millions In Massive Nnewi Market Fire The Trent - No fewer than 30 shops were on Friday, February 7, 2020, razed at the electronics market, Nnewi, Anambra State. Goods worth over N400 million were reportedly destroyed in the inferno which cause was yet unknown.



News Credibility Score: 61%



