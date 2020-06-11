Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anambra government seeks national holiday in honour of Azikiwe
The Guardian  - The government and people of Anambra State have said the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day should be an opportunity for national introspection to enable Nigerians to identify gaps and take steps to correct them.

10 hours ago
   More Picks
1 EFCC didn’t recover N7.9 billion from me – Okorocha - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Democracy Day: Sanwo-Olu lists steps to achieve ‘Greater Lagos’ - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Sanwo-Olu to commission blocks of 113 classrooms in Lagos - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
4 Sales of school of nursing forms on internet fraudulent, FCTA warns - NNN, 2 hours ago
5 Thunder kills 18 suspected kidnappers while sharing ransom in Adamawa - Velox News, 2 hours ago
6 IPPIS: Bayero University terminates appointment of lecturers on contract - Nigerian Pilot, 2 hours ago
7 Yul Edochie replies after Reno Omokri blamed Nollywood for misrepresenting Nigeria - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
8 Kaduna Deputy Speaker impeached - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
9 Thunder Kills 18 Kidnappers While Sharing Ransom In Adamawa - Gistvic, 2 hours ago
10 Okorocha reacts to EFCC claim N7.9bn was recovered from him - Ripples, 2 hours ago
