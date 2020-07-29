Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Angela Okorie Teases Fans With Photos Of Her Mystery Man
News photo Emperor Gist  - Angela Okorie and her fiancéNollywood actress, Angela Okorie has shared more loved up photos of herself and her mystery fiance.The actress took to Instagram to share these loved-up photos of herself and her fiance, Desmond, spending quality time ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Angela Okorie Teases Fans With Photos Of Her Mystery Man Information Nigeria:
Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has shared more loved up photos of herself and her mystery fiance.
Loved up photos of recently engaged Angela Okorie and her fiance Top Naija:
Recently engaged Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie took to Instagram to share loved-up photos with her fiance, Desmond. The lovebirds were spending quality time together following their engagement over the weekend. Angela’s fiance, Desmond a.k.a Chuchu ...
Why Are You Hiding Your Man’s Face, Are You Not Proud Of Him? – Fans Quizzes Angela Okorie See Naija:
Fans quizzes Angela Okorie for hiding her new man’s face in a recent post on her Instagram page Nollywood actress Angela Okorie is on the receiving end after she posted a photo of herself and her fiance, Michael on her Instagram page.
Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie Shares New Cute Pictures With Her Fiance Online Nigeria:
Angela Okorie and fiance Desmond Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie has shared cute photos showing off her man. The photos show the loved-up couple spending nice time together following their engagement over the weekend.
Angela Okorie Release Official Engagement Photos The Essence TV:
Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has officially released her engagement photos.
Newly engaged actress Angela Okorie shares new loved-up photos with her fiance Nesco Media:
Popular Nigerian(Nollywood) actress, Angela Okorie took to her Instagram page to share these loved-up photos of herself and her fiance, Desmond a.k.a Chuchu spending quality time together following their recent engagement over the weekend.
Angela Okorie further confirms engagement with release of photos with fiance NNX:
Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie continues to hide the identity of her fiance, even though we don’t know why.
Newly engaged Actress, Angela Okorie shares new photos with her fiance Wotzup NG:
Niollywood actress, Angela Okorie via her Instagram page shared some loved-up pictures of herself and her fiance, Desmond, spending nice time together following their engagement over the weekend.
Actress Angela Okorie Shares New Beautiful Photos With Her Fiance, Michael Chukwudi Newzandar News:
Popular Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie, has shared some awesome photos with her fiance, Michael Chukwudi. Her fiance popped the question on July 25th, 2020 and [...]
Newly engaged actress, Angela Okorie shares new cute pictures with her fiance Within Nigeria:
Seasoned Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has shared some cute loved-up photos of herself and her fiance, Desmond, as they spend romantic time together after their engagement over the weekend.
Newly Engaged Actress, Angela Okorie Releases New Loved Up Photos With Her Fiance Digest Naija:
Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie took to her Instagram page to release these romantic photos of herself and her fiance, Desmond, spending quality time together following their engagement over the weekend.
Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie Shares New Cute Pictures With Her Fiance Tori News:
It is love in the air for actress Angela Okorie as she shows off her man after getting engaged.


   More Picks
1 Court remands student for sodomising woman - Phenomenal, 1 hour ago
2 Jubilation As Senator Shares 55 Cars, 96 Motorcycles, 83 Keke In Bauchi To Empower Youths (Photos) - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 Ex-Governor, Ibori Who Was Jailed For Corruption In UK Appointed Patron Of Former Governors Forum - Tori News, 1 hour ago
4 Georgina Onuoha reacts after being called out for not supporting Nigerian-trained doctor, Stella Immanuel - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
5 Madonna’s Instagram post flagged for ‘misinformation’ after she shared video of doctor who said she has cured COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine - Velox News, 1 hour ago
6 Pastor called out for his message tagged “God does not have a girl child… and no girl will make heaven” - Velox News, 1 hour ago
7 PDP shifts primaries in four troubled states - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Akeredolu, Jegede, 15 others, to contest in Ondo poll – INEC - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
9 How to Access CBN Non-Interest Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS Loan) - Financial Watch, 5 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria records 624 new cases - Oyo Gist, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info