

News at a Glance



Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Removes Silver Medal After Juve Lost Super Cup (Photos) Titiloye's Blog - Cristiano Ronaldo looked angry and immediately removed his Italian Super Cup 2nd place medal after Juventus suffered a shocking 3-1 Loss to Lazio in Saudi Arabia, MySportDab reports.Ronaldo played the entire game with Gonzalo Higuain in attackbuthe ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



