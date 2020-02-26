Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Angry Mobs Burn 4 Ritualists To Death In Front Of Edo State Police Station (See Full Details)
Naija Loaded  - On Monday, February 24, 2020, a mob set four suspected ritualists ablaze in front of a police station at Otuo community in the Owan East Local Government Area of Edo...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Fears as Pope Francis misses planned mass due to illness after touching hundreds of people yesterday despite warning of coronavirus - Ladun Liadi Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Police tells Nigerians: No officers has right to check your phones - Skytrend News, 1 hour ago
3 Lagos announces result of Coronavirus test on Chinese - GTV, 1 hour ago
4 Homily by Pope Francis for 1st Day of Lent – (27 February 2020) - Naija Page, 1 hour ago
5 Post-Brexit: UK rejects EU trade demands, threatens to walk away - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 Court dismisses Ambode's suit to stop Lagos Assembly from probing him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Blogger Austin Okai arraigned again for his publication calling on Governor Yahaya Bello to pay workers salary in Kogi state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Man Caught Raping A 13-Year-Old Student Inside Bush - KOKO TV Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 Soldier Kills Colleagues, Self Over Wife’s Infidelity In Borno - Tori News, 2 hours ago
10 See The Face Of Soldier Who Killed Four Colleagues Before Committing Suicide In Borno (Photo) - Tori News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info