Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.
Similar News
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A politician in Benue state has donated ropes to the members of his community so that they can tie their goats.
Daily Times:
A Benue State politician and former House of Assembly contender, Hon. Daniel Ukpera has sparked outrage on social media after he donated ropes to his community to help them tie
Mandy News:
A Nigerian politician Hon. Daniel Ukpera of the Benue State HOA has donated brand new yellow ropes to his community to help tie their goats. In line with the state Anti-Open Grazing And Ranches Establishment Law, 2017.
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Benue State Lawmaker Daniel Ukpera has donated ropes to the people of his community in Makurdi LGA of Benue State. According to reports, the politician donated the ropes to ...
The Herald:
Daniel Ukpera, Benue state politician has stirred angry Reactions from Nigerians after photos of him emerged online donating ropes to members of his community.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Benue state politician donates new ropes to residents to tie their goats (Photos) Benue state politician, Daniel Ukpera, donated bundles of new ropes to the residents of Makurdi LGA in Benue State. Daniel Read More >> Benue ...
The News:
Daniel Ukpera who once contested election into the Benue State House of Assembly recently donated ropes to his community to help tie their goats.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
A politician in Benue state, identified as Daniel Ukpera has donated ropes to the members of his community to enable them tie their goats.
Oyo Gist:
Hon. Daniel Ukpera has donated Ropes to hiscommunityto tie goats. Daniel Ukpera is a former contender for Guma state constituency seat in the Benue state House of Assembly 2019 on the platform of Labour party.
ODU News:
Some pictures have emerged on social media showing a Benue based politician, Daniel Ukpere, allegedly donating ropes to communities to tie their goats.
News Break:
Mikhail Adejare Adebisi, Deputy Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, is dead. Read Also: Ex-Benue Assembly Aspirant Donates Ropes To His Community To Tie Goats He died on Friday night after a brief illness.
GQ Buzz:
Daniel Ukpera has donated ropes to the people of his community in Makurdi LGA of Benue State. He donated the ropes so that they can use to tie their goats, Ukpera contested for the Guma State Constituency seat in the 2019 Benue State House of Assembly ...
iExclusive News:
PHOTONEWS: Nigerian Politician, Daniel Ukpera, Donates New Ropes To Residents Of His Community To Tie Their Goats
FL Vibe:
Outrage as Benue politician donates brand new ropes to his community for tying of goats A Benue State politician and former House of Assembly contender, Hon. Daniel Ukpera has sparked outrage on social media after he donated ropes to his community to ...
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Benue state politician donates new ropes to residents to tie their goats (Photos) Benue state politician, Daniel Ukpera, donated bundles of new ropes to the residents of Makurdi LGA in Benue State. Daniel Ukpera, contested ...
Phenomenal:
A Benue State politician, Daniel Ukpera, has sparked controversy after he donated ropes to members of his community. The ropes, he said, would be used to tie their goats.
Gistvile:
A politician in Benue state has donated ropes to the members of his community…
Leaders NG:
One Daniel Ukpera has donated ropes to the people of his community in Makurdi LGA of Benue State. He donated the ropes so that they can use to tie their goats. Ukpera contested for the [...]
Kanyi Daily:
Former Benue State House of Assembly Contender, Hon. Daniel Ukpera has reportedly donated ropes to his community members to tie their goats.
Sleek Gist:
Reactions as a Benue State politician and former house of Assemble aspirant, Hon. Daniel Ukpera donates ropes to his community ...
Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS Benue State politician, Daniel Ukpera, donates Ropes to his community to tie their goats. A politician in Benue state has donated ropes to the members of his community so that they can tie their goats.
The Essence TV:
Daniel Ukpera, who contested for the Guma State Constituency seat in the 2019 Benue State House of Assembly Election under
Paradise News:
By Umar Ahmed An erstwhile House of Assembly Candidate in Benue State, Hon. Daniel Ukpera, has allegedly donated brand new colourful ropes to his community. [...] House of Assembly Candidate donates brand new ropes to community to help tie their goats ...
Next Naija:
Dame D.O.L.L.A. – GOAT Spirit ft.
