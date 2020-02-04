Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Angry Reps threaten to arrest Emefiele, heads of MDAs
News photo Ripples  - For their refusal to honour invitations to public and investigative hearings, the House of Representatives on Monday threatened to issue warrants of arrest against some heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) belonging to the Federal ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Miley Cyrus strips down to bra and thong as she gives shirtless Cody Simpson DIY haircut - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
2 We are contracted by 'Satan' never to mention the name'JESUS' – Kanye West exposes musical world (Video) - AY Naija NG, 2 hours ago
3 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020 - Ripples, 2 hours ago
4 Oprah Winfrey called out by Mo'nique for always trying to pull down black people - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 THISDAY Suspends Two Deputy Editors over Report on Oyedepo - This Day, 2 hours ago
6 Peter Obi tells Buhari govt how to tackle insecurity - See Naija, 2 hours ago
7 Arrest of suspected suicide bomber in Kaduna confirms existence of Christian Boko Haram —MURIC - Ripples, 2 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: China Admits Shortcomings As Death Toll Rises To 425 - News Break, 2 hours ago
9 IN ABUJA: Coronavirus: NCDC Says FG To Site Isolation Centres In FCT, 7 States - Abuja Press, 2 hours ago
10 Mike Bamiloye gushes as his ‘girl’ turns 56 - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info