News at a Glance



Anita Joseph ‘Mother Hen’ shares super adorable photos with her daughter as they quarantine together The Info NG - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Nollywood curvy actress Anita Joseph has been forced to stay home and spend ample time with her beautiful daughter Chizaram Isabella Carter Joseph following the state-wide ...



News Credibility Score: 81%