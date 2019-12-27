Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Another COZA Video Released Ahead Of "12 Days Of Glory" After Controversial Clip With Davido
News photo Abuja Press  - The Anchor of Janel's Diary, an Ambassador for Youth Liberation(AYL) and Chief Executive Officer of Elizabeth Omale Online TV, Elizabeth Omale has released another amazing promotional video "@omalizz12" with her daughter(Janel) ahead of the 12Days of ...

3 hours ago
1 What Nigerian military should have done – Donald Duke - Champion Newspapers, 1 hour ago
2 LASG presents N250m seed fund to boost technological innovation - NNN, 2 hours ago
3 Ogun Assembly approves the exact figure of N449.97bn for 2020 budget as proposed by Gov Abiodun - Ripples, 2 hours ago
4 ISIS: We Killed 10 Christians In Nigeria To Avenge Our Leader’s Death - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Buhari opens up about Senate President, Lawan - Champion Newspapers, 3 hours ago
6 Another COZA Video Released Ahead Of "12 Days Of Glory" After Controversial Clip With Davido - Abuja Press, 3 hours ago
7 Kidnapped Ondo monarch’s wife, daughters regain freedom - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
8 Linda Ikeji excited as son flies private jet for the first time (photos) - Kemi Filani Blog, 3 hours ago
9 NYCN boss calls for unity, orderliness among Nigerian youths - PM News, 3 hours ago
10 Turkey Unveils National Electric Car Prototypes - Page One, 4 hours ago
