

News at a Glance



Another Young Lady Raped, Killed In Her Apartment In Ibadan Western Post News - A 29-year-old lady identified as Shomuyiwa Azeezat has been raped and killed in her apartment in Ibadan, Oyo State. The incident occurred in the same area where Bello Barakat, a student of Federal College of Animal Health and Production, was raped and ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



