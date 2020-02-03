Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Another farmer hacked to death by killer herdsmen
Nigerian Eye  - Barely one week after farmers from villages in Oja Odan, Yewa North Local Government area of Ogun State protested the killing of one of them by suspected killer herdsmen, another farmer has allegedly been hacked to death at nearby Fagboun village, Yewa ...

1 day ago
The Nigeria Lawyer:
The South East Zonal Chairman of the Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alahaji Gidado Siddiki, has alleged that four of his members were killed, and over 138 cows belonging to them were missing in clash between herdsmen ...
The Citizen:
Members of the Ebira community in Ondo State on Sunday called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to save them and their farmlands from incessant attacks by some Fulani herdsmen.


