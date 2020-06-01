Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Another round of recession looms in Nigeria.
Nigerian Eye  - With revelations made on Monday before the Senate by heads of the revenue generating agencies led by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, strong indications have emerged that another round of recession looms in the ...

11 hours ago
1 Why I disagree with the claim that Yoruba are from Saudi Arabia —Oba Olaniyan - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
2 Researchers develop roadmap for effective treatment of COVID-19 - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Appointments: Is this Northern Nigeria Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)? - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 Ex-Exxon Mobil engineer bags 15-year jail term for raping tenant’s niece - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Bello asked to apologise for misleading Kogi people - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
6 Over N10bn losses await speculators as ABCON hits forex market - Velox News, 3 hours ago
7 Food security: The need to strengthen BOA - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
8 ICT contribution of 14.07% to Nigeria’s GDP unprecedented —Minister - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
9 SEE THE TOP LOCAL GOVTS WITH CORONAVIRUS CASES AS 11 FROM LAGOS, 1 FROM FCT TOP LIST - Abuja Reporters, 3 hours ago
10 Lagos records four new coronavirus deaths - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
