

News at a Glance



Anti-Lockdown protest In sapele: Omo-Agege condemns shooting by security agents Vanguard News - DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has condemned in very strong terms, the alleged shooting of one of the protesters in Sapele, Delta State against the state government's two-week extension of the lockdown by security agents.



News Credibility Score: 95%



