

News at a Glance



Anxiety as Adamawa Emirate title holder dies of suspected COVID-19 Nigerian Eye - A title holder in the Adamawa emirate has died of suspected COVID-19, causing anxiety within the palace in Yola and the rest of Adamawa State.It was gathered Saturday morning that Ma’aji Adamawa, Rufai Ahmad Duwa, died on Friday at the Federal Medical ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



