Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


''Anywhere you see Isa Ali Pantami, don't spare him'' Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau allegedly orders his men to attack Minister of Communication
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Shekau Abubakar, the leader of Boko Haram sect, has threatened to attack the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, for recently threatening to ensure that the communication lines of the sect members are blocked.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Barack Obama for the First time, Publicly Talks About Kobe Bryant’s Death - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
2 Osinbajo, OBJ, Jonathan, others attend funeral of Gov. Udom’s father - NPress, 5 hours ago
3 Obasanjo, Jonathan, Osinbajo, governors attend burial of Udom’s dad(Photos) - The News Guru, 6 hours ago
4 British TV presenter Caroline Flack Found Dead - Koko Level's Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Justin Bieber Ft. Quavo – Intentions Lyrics - Fair Naija, 7 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Stop blackmailing Nigerians over demand to sack security chiefs – PDP slams Presidency - The Herald, 7 hours ago
7 Nigerians Giving Up On Nigeria Is Dangerous – Pat Utomi - The Info Stride, 7 hours ago
8 Churchill Sues Tonto Dikeh For N500 Million For ‘Defamation Against Father, Others’ - Naija Choice, 7 hours ago
9 Nigeria Colleges of Education Offering Arabic/Economics Courses - Awajis, 7 hours ago
10 Skiibii Ft. Kizz Daniel – Somebody Lyrics - Fair Naija, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info