Apologise to Sowore, Dasuki, others over rights abuse, Frank tells Buhari The Guardian - Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise to Omoyele Sowore, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) and other detained Nigerians for infringing on their rights.



News Credibility Score: 99%