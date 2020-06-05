

News at a Glance



Apostle Johnson Suleman, Wife Celebrates 16th wedding anniversary. See Photos NGG - Friday June 5 was the day 16 years ago Apostle Johnson Suleman and Wife tie the knot to become Man and Woman Man and Wife. Marking the anniversary, the “Apostle of Restoration” as he is fondly called by his congregations, took to his verified twitter ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



