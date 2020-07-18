Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Appeal Court Strikes Out Gov Emmanuel’s Name From N1.4b Fraud Charge
News photo Leadership  - The Lagos Division Court of Appeal, yesterday struck out four of the 10-count money laundering charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro. The appellate ...

19 hours ago
Alleged N1.4b Money Laundering: Appeal Court Removes Gov Emmanuel’s Name From Charge Channels Television:
The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has struck out Governor Udom Emmanuel’s name from 4 out of the 10 count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC against the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro. Justice ...
Court orders EFCC to remove Gov Emmanuel’s name from alleged money laundering trial Ripples:
The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, on Friday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to remove the name of the Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, from the alleged money laundering trial involving the president of the Nigerian Bar ...
Today:
The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, on Friday struck out four of the 10 count charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, President, Paul Usoro, ...
Appeal Court Neutralizes Four Charges Against Gov Emmanuel Udom And Others Over Alleged N1.4bn Fraud Naija on Point:
An Appeal Court in Lagos has rubbished four of the 10 count charges filed by the EFCC against the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, Nigerian Bar Association, NBA President, Paul Usoro, SAN and some other two individuals over an alleged N1.4 ...
BREAKING : Appeal Court strikes out four charges against Gov Emmanuel, Paul Usoro, others over alleged N1.4bn fraud Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog BREAKING : Appeal Court strikes out four charges against Gov Emmanuel, Paul Usoro, others over alleged N1.4bn fraud On Friday, a sitting in court of Appeal in Lagos struck out four of the 10 count charges filed by the ...
1.4 BILNAIRA FRAUD CASE AGAINST GOV. EMMANUEL, PAUL USORO : SEE APPEAL COURT DECISION Abuja Reporters:
Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel By Henry Ojelu The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, on Friday struck out four of the 10 count charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC against Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, ...
Breaking! Alleged N1.4bn Fraud: Appeal Court Strikes Out Four Charges Against Gov Emmanuel, Paul Usoro, Others NPO Reports:
Breaking! Alleged N1.4bn Fraud: Appeal Court Strikes Out Four Charges Against Gov Emmanuel, Paul Usoro, Others
Appeal Court nullifes four charges against Gov Emmanuel, Paul Usoro, others over alleged N1.4bn fraud Kemi Filani Blog:
On Friday, a sitting in court of Appeal in Lagos struck out four of the 10 count charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC against Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, President, Paul Usoro, ...


