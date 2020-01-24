

News at a Glance



Archbishop of Canterbury speaks on killing of CAN Chairman, other Christians by Boko Haram Within Nigeria - The Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Revd Justin Portal Welby has reacted to the killing of Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State by Boko Haram insurgents.



News Credibility Score: 21%



