

News at a Glance



Arewa Forum rejects Amotekun, Shege Ka Fasa security outfits, give reasons Authentic Nigeria - The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, on Saturday, faulted the initiative of regional security outfits like Shege Ka Fasa in the North and Amotekun in the Southwest. In a chat with ACF Secretary-General, Anthony Sani said regional security outfits was not ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



