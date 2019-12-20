Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Arewa youths seek inclusion of referendum in constitutional amendment
Today  - Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has urged the National Assembly to without further delay commence the amendment of the constitution with the primary aim of inserting the referendum clause in the constitution that would pave way the restructuring ...

3 hours ago
1 How I Tried To Reconcile Obaseki With Aggrieved APC Leaders – Oshiomhole - Naija News, 1 hour ago
2 IGP hosts PMB at Force Headquarters - Polis Online, 2 hours ago
3 Trump officially launches US military ‘Space Force’ - Ripples, 2 hours ago
4 Mercy Johnson makes production debut with The Legend of Inikpi| Watch trailer on SIdomex - Sidomex Entertainment, 2 hours ago
5 Border closure ended smuggling of petrol by 70 trucks daily in Adamawa – DPR - Linda Vees Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of Cross Rivers State NLC Chairman, Ben Ukpepi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Wendy Williams reveals greatest wish for Christmas - PM News, 3 hours ago
8 Libya govt seeks security cooperation against rebel Haftar's advance - Africa News, 3 hours ago
9 Sowore may spend festive period in detention despite AGF’s intervention - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 U.S. lawmakers write Nigeria’s AGF Malami over Sowore - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
