Arise! Sir Tom Moore: Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old fundraising captain
News photo Global Upfront  - Queen honours veteran during investiture at Windsor Castle Thomson Reuters · Posted: Jul 17, 2020 Queen Elizabeth knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting the spirits of the Britain during the gloom of the novel ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

U.K war veteran who raised $41m for COVID-19 fight knighted by Queen Elizabeth II Daily Nigerian:
The WWII veteran who raised millions for Britain's National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic was bestowed the highest of accolades on Friday, receiving knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old WWII veteran on castle lawn Newzandar News:
He has a metal walker, she has her father’s old longsword — and as they hobbled toward each other on Friday, the two enjoyed a [...]


