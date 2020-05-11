Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Armed Bandits Currently Attacking Villages In Shiroro Local Government Area
Gidi Feed  - Armed bandits are currently attacking villages in Shiroro Local Government Area. The bandits, who already wreaked havoc in Lakpma Village early on Monday morning, are currently operating in Kashua Village… View this post on Instagram Armed bandits are ...

11 hours ago
1 COVID-19: How Ethiopia Shoot Down Kenyan Flight. - Dez Mayorz, 4 hours ago
2 Over 500 coronavirus patients recover in Lagos - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
3 Popular Nigerian punter Otunba dies after tweeting "I don't care to die tomorrow" - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
4 Why we’re still keeping Orji Uzor Kalu— Kuje Prisons - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Anambra & Delta Police Commissioners Storm Head Bridge Onitsha- Pictures - Wotzup NG, 4 hours ago
6 COVID-19 will disappear without vaccine – US President, Trump - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
7 Turkish Lady Impregnated & Abandoned By Nigerian Man From Ondo - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
8 Alleged Missing N19.63b: Ihedioha seeks perpetual injunction against probe - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
9 Buhari orders importation of Madagascar COVID-19 ‘remedy’ to Nigeria - The Citizen, 4 hours ago
10 Amotekun: Lagos Assembly passes Neighbourhood Corps Bill - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
