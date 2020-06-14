Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


‘Armed officers should be retrained’
Newzandar News  - An entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Oladipupo Omojolowo, has urged the government to retrain armed officers so they can effectively execute their duties. Omojolowo spoke while [...]

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Imo uncovers 3,000 ghost workers, raises community policing panel - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 ‘Armed officers should be retrained’ - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
3 Rights group laments rise in rape - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
4 Filipino journalist Maria Ressa convicted of libel, given 6-year term - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
5 Umahi has outperformed predecessors –Orji - Velox News, 3 hours ago
6 Deputy governor set for PDP to battle Akeredolu - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
7 3-month-old Baby Defiled, Student Raped, Killed - Leadership, 4 hours ago
8 How Obaseki lost APC power game - Velox News, 4 hours ago
9 Why black lives cannot matter - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
10 Delta: we’ll ensure safety measures across schools before resumption - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info