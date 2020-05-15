

News at a Glance



Army General forfeits N426.7m to FG Vanguard News - By Soni Daniel – Abuja A Nigerian Army General has forfeited a princely sum of N426.7 million to the Federal Government on the order of a Federal judge, sitting in Lagos. John Onimisi Ozigi, a retired Brig-General had been standing trial for alleged ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



