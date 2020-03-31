Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Army General spotted in a viral video complaining about Boko Haram insurgents having more ammunition, allegedly relieved of his appointment
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that General Adeniyi who was spotted in a viral video complaining about Boko Haram insurgents having more ammunition than Nigerians soldiers, has been relieved of his appointment.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


