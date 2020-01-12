Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Army Says Over 100 Bandits Killed In Zamfara And Katsina
News photo First Nigeria News  - Troops of operation Hadarin Daji have launched offensive attacks on various hideouts and camps of suspected bandits located in four local government areas of Zamfara and Katsina States. The troops during the operation, also killed over one hundred ...

2 hours ago
100 unrepentant bandits killed in Zamfara, Katsina Vanguard News:
No fewer than 100 unrepentant bandits were killed by the joint forces of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara and parts of Katsina State between December 2019 and January 2020, the Acting Force Information Officer, Captain Ayobami Oni-Orisan, has said.
This Day:
• Fingers unrepentant bandits in renewed attacks Francis Sardauna in Katsina Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari has alleged that 90 percent of bandits behind renewed armed attacks on communities in five local government areas (LGAs) in the ...
Daily Times:
Gusau – No fewer than 100 unrepentant bandits were killed by the joint forces of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara and parts of Katsina State between December 2019 and January 2020, the Acting Force Information Officer, Captain Ayobami Oni-Orisan, has ...
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Military kills 100 bandits in Zamfara, Katsina in two months No fewer than 100 bandits were killed by the joint forces of Operation Hadarin Daji (OpHD) in Zamfara and parts of Katsina states between December 2019 and January 2020, the ...
Premium Times:
There has been a gradual return of the bandits in some parts of the state.
OPHD kills 100 bandits, recovers several items in Zamfara NNN:
the Acting Force Information Officer, Captain Ayobami Oni-Orisan, has said. Oni-Orisan made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists in Gusau on Saturday. He said the troops comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, ...
The Eagle Online:
Oni-Orisan made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists in Gusau on Saturday.
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Sold 100 AK-47 guns, 30 pistols, others in 3 yrs A notorious gunrunner, Samson Salau, has described how he bought and sold AK-47 guns and pistols to rampaging armed robbers and bandits that have been terrorising some states in the North. In a video ...
The Citizen:
Four personnel of the Nigerian Air Force were on Thursday feared killed following an ambush by some bandits at Ungwan Yako on Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Kaduna State ...
News Break:
An airman of the Nigerian Air Force was killed on Thursday after unidentified gunmen suspected to be bandits laid an ambush for military personnel at Ungwan Yako on the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State. The air force disclosed this in a ...
Bandits Kill One Air Force Personnel, Injure Others In Kaduna Concise News:
An officer of the Nigerian Air Force has been killed by suspected bandits in an ambush at Unguwan Yako, close, along Kaduna- Birnin Gwari road.
Polis Online:
Suspected bandits have killed four personnel of the Nigerian Air Force in Kaduna, according to military sources.
Tori News:
The officials of the Nigeria Air Force have foiled an ambush by very dangerous bandits in Kaduna.


