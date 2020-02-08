

News at a Glance



Army in control of Maiduguri-Damaturu road ― Col Sagir Vanguard News - Says Boko Haram never blocked any part on Friday By Kingsley Omonobi The Nigerian Army has allayed fears of motorists plying the Maiduguri-Damaturu road over false rumours that Boko Haram blocked a section of the road thereby making commuters and other ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



